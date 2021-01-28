January 28, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

BMA urged to take action against COVID-19 patients who hide from authorities

1 min read
5 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


The director-general of the Disease Control Department, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong announced yesterday that they have sent an urgent letter to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s health office, asking it to investigate and take action against those who attempt to conceal their location timelines, as there are more infections emerging, apparently linked to DJ Matoom’s party.

The department says such people could face charges under Thailand’s Communicable Diseases Act, where people who refuse or conceal personal information can be subject to 20,000 baht fine on conviction.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

BMA urged to take action against COVID-19 patients who hide from authorities 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

3 Thais arrested in Bangkok for reportedly illegally producing and selling ‘cannabis cookies’

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Phuket police hunt Japanese restaurant burglar

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Arrest warrants to be issued after Bangkok’s Chamchuri Square mall explosion

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

BMA urged to take action against COVID-19 patients who hide from authorities

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

FDA Gives Green Light for Hemp Growing

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Meet China’s First Hydrogen-Powered Locomotive

25 mins ago TN
2 min read

MOPH accelerates vaccine registration, allowing private sector to import COVID-19 vaccines

36 mins ago TN