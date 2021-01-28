BMA urged to take action against COVID-19 patients who hide from authorities





The director-general of the Disease Control Department, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong announced yesterday that they have sent an urgent letter to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s health office, asking it to investigate and take action against those who attempt to conceal their location timelines, as there are more infections emerging, apparently linked to DJ Matoom’s party.

The department says such people could face charges under Thailand’s Communicable Diseases Act, where people who refuse or conceal personal information can be subject to 20,000 baht fine on conviction.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





