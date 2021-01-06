January 6, 2021

BMA threat to close restaurants that fail to comply with COVID-19 restrictions

4 hours ago TN
Street restaurant in Chinatown, Bangkok

Street restaurant in Chinatown, Bangkok. Photo: Ninara. CC BY 2.0.


The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has threatened to close restaurants that fail to comply with Covid-19 restrictions for 14 days. People who have been to six outlets affected by the virus are urged to contact the BMA immediately.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said he had instructed chiefs of all 50 districts in Bangkok to conduct rigorous active screening to search for infected individuals among Thai and foreign workers working in industrial plants and medium-sized factories.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST

