BMA threat to close restaurants that fail to comply with COVID-19 restrictions





The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has threatened to close restaurants that fail to comply with Covid-19 restrictions for 14 days. People who have been to six outlets affected by the virus are urged to contact the BMA immediately.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said he had instructed chiefs of all 50 districts in Bangkok to conduct rigorous active screening to search for infected individuals among Thai and foreign workers working in industrial plants and medium-sized factories.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



