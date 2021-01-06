BMA threat to close restaurants that fail to comply with COVID-19 restrictions

BMA threat to close restaurants that fail to comply with COVID-19 restrictions1 min read
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has threatened to close restaurants that fail to comply with Covid-19 restrictions for 14 days. People who have been to six outlets affected by the virus are urged to contact the BMA immediately.
Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said he had instructed chiefs of all 50 districts in Bangkok to conduct rigorous active screening to search for infected individuals among Thai and foreign workers working in industrial plants and medium-sized factories.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST