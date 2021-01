A man who drove migrant labourers to and from work has died after catching Covid-19, as the government reported 365 new infections.

His death raised the number of fatalities from the disease in Thailand to 66. The tally of confirmed cases had risen to 9,331 as of Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts