January 6, 2021

Governors told to prepare provincial field hospitals for worst COVID-19 scenario

Hospital bed in Thailand

A hospital bed in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.


Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has instructed all provincial administrations to prepare for the setting up of field hospitals in the worst case scenario, where hospitals become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin today.

Citing China’s ability to build a huge field hospital in Wuhan in just a week, last year, he said he does not want to see sick patients being left on the roadside in Thailand, because hospitals could not accept any more.

