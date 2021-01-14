January 6, 2021

14-day Closure of Entertainment Places in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai Doqaholic Cafe

Chiang Mai Doqaholic Cafe. Photo: Takeaway.


CHIANG MAI, Jan 6 (TNA) – The governor of Chiang Mai ordered the closure of all entertainment places in the northern province for 14 days for disease control after a worker at Warmup Cafe was proved to contract COVID-19 from a 25-year-old customer.

Governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat ordered the closure from Jan 6 after a Shan worker aged 28 was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He worked at Warmup Cafe on Nimmanhaeminda Road in downtown Chiang Mai.

His case was linked to the 25-year-old female customer who visited the place at the night of Dec 31.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

