14-day Closure of Entertainment Places in Chiang Mai
CHIANG MAI, Jan 6 (TNA) – The governor of Chiang Mai ordered the closure of all entertainment places in the northern province for 14 days for disease control after a worker at Warmup Cafe was proved to contract COVID-19 from a 25-year-old customer.
Governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat ordered the closure from Jan 6 after a Shan worker aged 28 was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He worked at Warmup Cafe on Nimmanhaeminda Road in downtown Chiang Mai.
His case was linked to the 25-year-old female customer who visited the place at the night of Dec 31.
