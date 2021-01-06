Xiaomi relaunches Android 11 update for Mi A3





After enabling Android 11 for the Mi A3 with a few problems with it (including bricked devices), Xiaomi decided to suspend that upgrade until now. According to new reports, the Chinese manufacturer is already distributing a new update that omits the reported bugs. Note that this is not something that the company has communicated as an official solution, we are looking at a silent (and perhaps even dubious) re-launch.

Those who have this phone and see the new update package available for download, are supposed to be in front of the flawless new Android 11. On New Year Eve several Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphones experienced mishaps and the bricked devices became unusable. The best option given by the company is to go to one of their service centers, and the phones have been fixed for free.

The new Android 11 update for Mi A3 includes the December 2020 Android security patch. The firmware version number is 12.0.3.0.RFQMIXM.

This mobile originally came with Android 9 Pie.

