Xiaomi “developing its own phone processor”

PanARMENIAN.Net – With all the lawsuits being brought against major mobile chip maker Qualcomm, there seems to be no better time for smartphone makers to explore other CPU options. As Engadget reports citing The Wall Street Journal, Chinese company Xiaomi may be developing its own custom processor for an upcoming phone.

If Xiaomi does indeed start making its own processor, there could be several benefits for the company and its customers. It will likely be cheaper to make smartphones with the company’s own chips, instead of buying them from Qualcomm or other third-party suppliers. That would allow Xiaomi to sell their devices at even more competitive prices than before, Engadget said.

Full story: panarmenian.net