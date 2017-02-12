Higher LPG gas prices won’t affect food prices: Commerce Min

BANGKOK, 12th February 2017 (NNT) – The Commerce Ministry has assured the public that the cooking gas price hike will not result in higher prices of ready-to-eat meals.

Somsak Kiatchailak, the deputy director-general of the Internal Trade Department, said the increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking won’t affect consumers as prices of food products and ready-to-eat meals will remain unchanged. The deputy director-general then urged consumers to lodge a complaint with the department or call hotline 1569 should they come across any restaurants or food vendors trying to take advantage of the situation.

