Vietnam Poised to Become Asia’s ‘Silicon Valley’

Vietnam is likely to become one of the most important markets for Google and many other IT companies in the near future. This is thanks to its talented IT students, ambitious high-tech projects and pursuit of innovation.

Although most of the ASEAN countries are rapidly developing the high-tech sectors of their economies, Vietnam is the most likely to become a leader in this field and turn into a kind of “Silicon Valley” in the Southeast Asian region, the Asian Correspondent wrote.

The Vietnamese government aims to transform the country into a regional center for technology and innovation. An example of this is the ambitious project of a Silicon Valley, supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Full story: sputniknews.com