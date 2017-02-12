Sunday, February 12, 2017
Home > News > Ministry move to seize Bt20 bn in assets from ex-officials over ‘fake rice deals’

Ministry move to seize Bt20 bn in assets from ex-officials over ‘fake rice deals’

Rice at at the Mae La Refugee Camp in Thailand
TN News 0

THE COMMERCE Ministry will formally ask the Legal Execution Department this week to confiscate Bt20 billion from former officials held responsible for losses stemming from allegedly fake rice-export deals announced as part of the previous government’s rice-pledging scheme.

The decision was reached at a meeting yesterday between senior officials from the departments of Foreign Trade and Legal Execution, with the order to confiscate to be made on Tuesday – Valentine’s Day.

Full story: The Nation

By THE SUNDAY NATION

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Brexit supporter Nigel Farage resigns as UK Independence Party leader

Russian Opposition Politician Boris Nemtsov Shot and Killed in Moscow

Thaksin tries to upstage PM Abhisit

Leave a Reply