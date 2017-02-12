Ministry move to seize Bt20 bn in assets from ex-officials over ‘fake rice deals’

THE COMMERCE Ministry will formally ask the Legal Execution Department this week to confiscate Bt20 billion from former officials held responsible for losses stemming from allegedly fake rice-export deals announced as part of the previous government’s rice-pledging scheme.

The decision was reached at a meeting yesterday between senior officials from the departments of Foreign Trade and Legal Execution, with the order to confiscate to be made on Tuesday – Valentine’s Day.

Full story: The Nation

By THE SUNDAY NATION