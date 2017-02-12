Cold and windy throughout the country

Temperatures in all parts of the country are dropping 2-4 degrees Celsius from today (Sunday) until Tuesday due to the onset of high pressure from China which has already blanketed upper region of Thailand and the South China Sea, said the Meteorological Department.

The department warned people in upper region to take care of their physical health because of the cold weather while people living along the eastern coast of southern Thailand to brace for high waves and strong winds. Fishermen and sailors of small vessels were told not to venture out into the sea for their own safety.

By Thai PBS Reporters