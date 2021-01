BANGKOK, Jan 5 (TNA) – The Cabinet has approved the resolution to extend a nationwide state of emergency through Feb 28 in order to curb the Covid-19 outbreak after the current measure expires on Jan 15.

Anucha Burapachaisri, the government spokesman said the extension will help authorities enforce strict and quick disease-control measures for containment of Covid-19.

