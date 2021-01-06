Big contradiction in reported COVID-19 infection numbers in Samut Sakhon





There is a big discrepancy in the COVID-19 infection figures at a canned seafood exporting company in Samut Sakhon, between those reported by the provincial health office and those from the company’s management.

Responding to a report on social media, which claims that more than 900 employees of the Thai Union Group, a major seafood exporter, have been found to be infected with the virus, Dr.Naretrith Khatthaseema, the provincial health chief, said today that active tests, conducted by health officials of employees of the company, have confirmed that more than 900 are infected.

He said that the provincial health office has already reported to the Bangkok-based CCSA twice, the infection figures of 541 and 470, adding that the figures came from tests conducted in all the factories affiliated with the company.

By Thai PBS World

