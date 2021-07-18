  • July 18, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Bangkok police fire…

Bangkok police fire water cannon, rubber bullets, tear gas on Anti-Prayut protesters

Bangkok police fire water cannon, rubber bullets, tear gas on Anti-Prayut protesters

Thai police water cannon at protest site. Photo: Prachatai / Youtube. CC BY 3.0.



Police in Bangkok on Sunday fired water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters demanding that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha step down and the government be held accountable for its gross mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The demonstrators clashed with police blocking Ratchadamoneon Nok Avenue in a bid to prevent them from marching to Government House, forcing the protesters to abandon the originally planned route on Ratchadamnoen Nok and switch to Nakhon Sawan Road.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand’s “Samui Plus Model” hopes to draw 1,000 foreign tourists in a month
South

Thailand’s “Samui Plus Model” hopes to draw...

July 18, 2021
13 provinces to be under curfew, lockdown until August 2
News

13 provinces to be under curfew, lockdown...

July 18, 2021
Protesters end Sunday’s rally in Bangkok, but vow to return
Bangkok

Protesters end Sunday’s rally in Bangkok, but...

July 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.