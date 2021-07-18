Bangkok police fire water cannon, rubber bullets, tear gas on Anti-Prayut protesters







Police in Bangkok on Sunday fired water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters demanding that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha step down and the government be held accountable for its gross mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The demonstrators clashed with police blocking Ratchadamoneon Nok Avenue in a bid to prevent them from marching to Government House, forcing the protesters to abandon the originally planned route on Ratchadamnoen Nok and switch to Nakhon Sawan Road.

