Bangkok police fire water cannon, rubber bullets, tear gas on Anti-Prayut protesters
Police in Bangkok on Sunday fired water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters demanding that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha step down and the government be held accountable for its gross mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The demonstrators clashed with police blocking Ratchadamoneon Nok Avenue in a bid to prevent them from marching to Government House, forcing the protesters to abandon the originally planned route on Ratchadamnoen Nok and switch to Nakhon Sawan Road.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS