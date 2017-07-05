Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Home > North > More girl victims to file sex abuse charge against “Lao Yang”

More girl victims to file sex abuse charge against “Lao Yang”

road in Phetchabun Province
TN North 0

More parents are expected to lodge complaint with the police against the 56-year-old self-proclaimed Hmong cult leader Lao Yang for sex abuses of their children.

Lao Yang, or Wangfue Saejang, is facing charges on six counts of sexual abuse, including against three minors who filed fresh charges against him this month. Parents of the two minors, aged 16 and 17, accused him of abusing them when they attended a ritual held by Lao Yang in a jungle of Khao Khor district, Phetchabun province.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

At least 14 teachers killed when bus plunges into ravine in Nan, Thailand

Haze crisis in Northern Thailand remains severe

5.0 magnitude earthquake aftershock hits Chiang Rai

Leave a Reply