More girl victims to file sex abuse charge against “Lao Yang”

More parents are expected to lodge complaint with the police against the 56-year-old self-proclaimed Hmong cult leader Lao Yang for sex abuses of their children.

Lao Yang, or Wangfue Saejang, is facing charges on six counts of sexual abuse, including against three minors who filed fresh charges against him this month. Parents of the two minors, aged 16 and 17, accused him of abusing them when they attended a ritual held by Lao Yang in a jungle of Khao Khor district, Phetchabun province.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS