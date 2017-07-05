Cambodia Shutters Border with Thailand to Curb Illegal Crossings

Cambodia’s government on Monday closed all checkpoints along its border with Thailand to anyone other than migrant workers returning home from the neighboring country, drawing criticism from residents who said their livelihoods depend on traveling between the two nations.

The move follows a royal decree passed by Thailand at the end of last month which imposed jail terms of up to five years and hefty fines on illegal workers in the country.

The decree was suspended for 120 days on June 30 after facing a backlash from employers and migrant advocates, but thousands of Cambodians are still being deported, including nearly 1,000 last week alone, according to a report by the Phnom Penh Post.

On Monday, Cambodia indefinitely closed all checkpoints along the border with its western neighbor to anyone who is not a Cambodian migrant working returning from Thailand, citing a need to curb unlawful crossings.

Roath Veasna, an official at the Tumnup Dach border checkpoint in Au Bey Choan commune, in Battambang province’s Au Chrov district, told the Khmer Service of Radio Free Asia (RFA), a sister entity of BenarNews, that the order was initially given on July 1, but fully implemented on Monday and aimed at preventing illegal workers from crossing into Thailand in search of jobs.

“Only workers who are returning from Thailand will be allowed to cross into Cambodia,” he said.

“No one from Cambodia is allowed to cross into Thailand – even to buy commodities in Thai markets and vice versa.”

While Cambodia’s government claims the move will stymie illegal migration, people who live along the border and civil society groups said a prolonged closure of the checkpoints will damage the livelihoods of local residents.

A villager from Au Bey Choan commune named Loeum No said the effect of the border closure has yet to be seen and urged the government to rescind the ban on crossings as soon as possible.

“I would like the border crossing to be re-opened soon – it can’t be closed for too long,” he said.

“When all the border crossings are closed, our lives are severely impacted. We need to cross the border into Thailand to buy commodities.”

Sum Chankea, coordinator for the rights group ADHOC in neighboring Banteay Meanchey province, echoed Loeum No’s concerns about how a prolonged border closure could affect local residents.

“Many Cambodians earn a living by going to work in Thailand and they should be allowed to return home after their day’s labor,” he said.

“The authorities should be focusing their actions against those who illegally bring workers to Thailand,” he said.

The Phnom Penh Post cited Dy The Hoya, of labor rights group Central, as saying Cambodia’s government should pressure Thailand to grant more time to adjust regulations and regulate recruitment agencies better.

According to the report, Cambodia’s Labor Ministry issued a letter on Friday asking the Information Ministry to ban recruitment agencies’ advertisements, which it said “usually deceive our residents … to convince them to go to work in Thailand.”

Full story: BenarNews

Special to BenarNews

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.