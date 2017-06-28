Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Home > News > PM urges authorities to work on combating human trafficking drastically

PM urges authorities to work on combating human trafficking drastically

Old Isuzu truck in Ubon Ratchathani
TN News 0

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha today encouraged authorities to perform their duties on suppression of human trafficking drastically although Thailand remained in Tier 2 on the watch list of the US State Department’s 2017 Trafficking in Persons or Tip report released yesterday.

Gen Prayut said his government remained determined to counter human trafficking drastically as it has placed it on its national agenda that all relevant authorities would have to fully cooperate in solving this problem.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thailand top court seizes part of Thaksin fortune

Tourists visiting Thailand are to refrain from smoking in prohibited public areas

Box jellyfish

12 people attacked by box jellyfish in Koh Samui this year

Leave a Reply