PM urges authorities to work on combating human trafficking drastically

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha today encouraged authorities to perform their duties on suppression of human trafficking drastically although Thailand remained in Tier 2 on the watch list of the US State Department’s 2017 Trafficking in Persons or Tip report released yesterday.

Gen Prayut said his government remained determined to counter human trafficking drastically as it has placed it on its national agenda that all relevant authorities would have to fully cooperate in solving this problem.

By Thai PBS Reporters