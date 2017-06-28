Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Elephant smuggling dispute reaches DSI

Elephant trunks
Wildlife authorities have asked the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to probe the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace for allegedly smuggling elephants to Germany and keeping wild elephants.

At the DSI head office on Wednesday, Chaiwat Limlikhit-aksorn, an official of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace had been given approval to loan five female elephants to the Cologne Zoo for shows in 2006, but had not brought the animals back since.

KING-OUA LAOHONG
BANGKOK POST

