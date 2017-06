More than 320 people have been arrested and Bt28.3 million worth of pirated goods and computer software has been seized after a nine-month operation by the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECSD).

Pol Maj-General Chawalit Sawaengpuet, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), told a press conference at the ECSD office in Bangkok on Wednesday that the operation ran from October 2016 to Monday.

Full story: The Nation

By Angsuma Sridokkham

The Nation