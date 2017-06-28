Thailand to host Future Energy Asia 2018

BANGKOK, 27 June 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Energy is preparing to host the “Future Energy Asia 2018” event in December next year, hoping to transform Thailand into an energy hub of Asia.

The Ministry of Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DMG Event Global Energy on the organization of Future Energy Asia 2018 which will be held from December 12th -14th next year at BITEC Bangna.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau Of Thailand