Pirated goods will be wiped out from six locations in the country in the next month, Intellectual Property Department (IPD) director-general Thosapone Dansuputra has vowed.

The targeted locations are Maboonkrong (MBK) shopping centre, Pantip Plaza, Klong Thom, Ban Mor and Chatuchak weekend market. Outside Bangkok, crackdowns have been launched at the Rong Kluea Market in Sa Kaeo on the border with Cambodia.

PHUSADEE ARUNMAS

BANGKOK POST