PMO Minister to discuss embezzlement of temple funds on Monday

BANGKOK, 18 June 2017 (NNT) – The Minister attached to of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will discuss with the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) to determine the guidelines for temple accounting and inspection on embezzlement of temple funds.

PMO Minister Aomsin Cheewaphruek said that he had instructed the NOB to find information on temples’ accounting records and misconduct of NOB officials.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee

National News Bureau Of Thailand