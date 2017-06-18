Sunday, June 18, 2017
PMO Minister to discuss embezzlement of temple funds on Monday

PMO Minister to discuss embezzlement of temple funds on Monday

Temple in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 18 June 2017 (NNT) – The Minister attached to of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will discuss with the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) to determine the guidelines for temple accounting and inspection on embezzlement of temple funds.

PMO Minister Aomsin Cheewaphruek said that he had instructed the NOB to find information on temples’ accounting records and misconduct of NOB officials.

