Northern and northeastern provinces warned to expect heavy rains

BANGKOK, 18th June 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is cooperating with the northern and northeastern provinces to prepare for heavy rains during this period.

Meanwhile, the water volume passing Chiraprawat Camp in Nakhon Sawan province on Sunday morning was tending to decrease. The water level above the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province was stable at 16.50 meters. The water discharge rate of the dam had been decreased to 638 cubic meters/second, making water levels in areas below the dam, from Sanphaya district to Ayutthaya, drop by 5-10 centimeters. The department therefore suggested farmers have other water sources for their cultivation during a likely drought from the end of this month and into July.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan

National News Bureau Of Thailand