Efforts continue against drought

CHAINAT, 24 MARCH 2017 (NNT) – All related agencies are stepping up efforts to cope with the drought season with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives ordering more rainmaking and the Royal Irrigation Department calling for more water storage.

Office 12 of the Royal Irrigation Department has ordered Chainat, Uthai Thani, Singburi, Ang Thong and Suphanburi provinces to prepare as supplies for farming are soon to be cut down in the interest of preserving water supplies for later in the dry season. Farms and localities have been told to begin storing up water as the release from dams will be slowed between now and April 1, when an evaluation of the situation will take place.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua