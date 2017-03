The Phya Sua (tiger) team of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation has reclaimed over 2,200 rai of land in Thap Lan National Park from encroachers within five days from March 20.

Thap Lan National Park chief Prawatsart Chanthep disclosed that there are 99 permanent structures which are mostly resorts and recreational homes in the reclaimed land.

Thai PBS