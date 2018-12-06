Man punished for blocking path of ambulance carrying patient

A 72-year-old man, who was caught on camera as the person behind the wheel of a sedan that blocked an ambulance’s path on Sukhumvit Road in Chon Buri’s Muang district, was fined Bt500 as he acknowledged the charge of driving in a manner of barring traffic, said Muang Chon Buri superintendent Pol Colonel Atinan Nuchanart on Thursday.
Prawit Boonthaneepakorn, who was accompanied by his daughter and car owner, met the police superintendent to explain himself.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
