Worker’s residence building gutted by fire

PHUKET: Workers at a camp in Kathu escaped injury when their two-storey residential building went up in flames this morning (Dec 6).
Capt Wattanatorn Bumrongtin of the Kathu Police was notified of the fire, at a workers’ camp in Soi Sikor, near Moo Baan Phuket Hopeland in Moo 6, Kathu (see map below), at 7:10 am.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.