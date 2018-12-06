Worker’s residence building gutted by fire





PHUKET: Workers at a camp in Kathu escaped injury when their two-storey residential building went up in flames this morning (Dec 6).

Capt Wattanatorn Bumrongtin of the Kathu Police was notified of the fire, at a workers’ camp in Soi Sikor, near Moo Baan Phuket Hopeland in Moo 6, Kathu (see map below), at 7:10 am.

