Four accused of smuggling tonnes of cannabis oil to Europe





Two foreigners and two Thais have been arrested on charges of making tonnes of cannabis oil in two warehouses in Samut Prakan and smuggling it to Europe.

The arrested foreigners were identified as 67-year-old UK national J. T. and 65-year-old Canadian K. D.. The Thai suspects are Suriyan Suwanchairob, 34, and Supakit Kaeoma, 54.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

