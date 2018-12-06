Woman Held for Using Fake Profile to Swindle Men on Dating Website





BANGKOK, DEC 6 (TNA) – A Thai woman confesses of using a good-looking woman photo as her profile image on a dating website to swindle money from men.

Nanthanil Phakawatsuwan, 32, whose profile name is Khongkwan, meaning gift in English, has been arrested after her latest victim filed a police compliant.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

