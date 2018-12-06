Cairo and Nile River
Asia

Egypt sentences Brotherhood leader Badie to death

By TN / December 6, 2018

The Cairo Criminal Court yesterday sentenced leader of Muslim Brotherhood Mohammad Badie, his deputy Khairat El-Shater and four other senior members of the group to death, the Safa News Agency reported.

At the same time, the court acquitted former speaker of the parliament Saad El-Katatni, Mohamed Beltagy, Issam Al-Aryan and three others.

The court also sentenced six others to life in prison, including Mohammad Abdel-Majeed, Rashad Al-Bayoumi, Abdel Rahim Abdel-Rahim, Mahmoud Abu-Zeid and Mustafa Abdel-Azim.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

TN

