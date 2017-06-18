One Person Arrested After Vehicle Hits Pedestrians Near London’s Finsbury Park Mosque

A vehicle has hit pedestrians in the Finsbury Park area of north London near a mosque, injuring several people, police say.

Police said one person had been arrested after the incident, which occurred around 12:15 a.m. on June 19.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said on Twitter that the incident occurred near the Finsbury Park Mosque and that a van “intentionally” hit worshippers leaving the mosque.

Witnesses told Sky News and the BBC that about 10 people were injured.

Police would only say that “there are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene.”

It was not immediately clear if the incident were terror-related or an accident, but Sky News reported that armed police were on the scene.

The Muslim Council said on Twitter that “we have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims,” the council wrote.

The MCB leader, Harun Khan, said in a tweet that a van had “intentionally” run over people leaving midnight prayers at the mosque.

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.