PHUKET: A Patong raid led to half a million baht’s worth of pirated goods being seized from 19 shops this morning.

“After learning from our source that there were many shops selling pirated goods in Patong, we took teams of officers to the area for inspection. The shop owners managed to escape the scene as soon as we arrived,” said Maj Adichat Amornpradit of the Economic Crime Suppression Division 4 (CSD).

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Winai Sarot

Phuket Gazette