731 Turkish Soldiers Hospitalized after Food Poisoning

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A total of 731 soldiers were hospitalized late on Saturday after being affected by food poisoning at a military barracks in the western province of Manisa, officials said Sunday.

None of the soldiers are displaying life-threatening conditions, Manisa Chief Prosecutor Akif Celahattain Simsek said in a written statement.

Police have detained 21 employees of a catering company, including executives of the firm, which provides food to the Manisa First Infantry Training Brigade Command where the incident occurred, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

On June 17, doctors confirmed that food poisoning was to blame for the 731 soldiers’ complaints about nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

This is the second such incident after more than 1,000 soldiers were affected by a similar infection at the same military barracks on May 23, resulting in the death of one soldier.

“Upon the repeat incident, our chief prosecutor’s office has launched a second investigation. Blood and urine sample from the suffering soldiers as well as samples from the chicken and food items, water and all other ingredients served at the dinner have been taken and sent for an expert examination,” Simsek said.

“A special office has been set up at the Manisa Police Station as part of the ongoing investigation. The analyses have been continuing in a meticulous way. In the first instance, 19 suspects, who were identified as being responsible for the supervision, monitoring and control of the catering firm have been detained, but this number has now reached 21,” he said.

