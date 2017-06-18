Sunday, June 18, 2017
Home > Asia > 731 Turkish Soldiers Hospitalized after Food Poisoning

731 Turkish Soldiers Hospitalized after Food Poisoning

Turkey military coup, Bosphorus bridge
TN Asia 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A total of 731 soldiers were hospitalized late on Saturday after being affected by food poisoning at a military barracks in the western province of Manisa, officials said Sunday.

None of the soldiers are displaying life-threatening conditions, Manisa Chief Prosecutor Akif Celahattain Simsek said in a written statement.

Police have detained 21 employees of a catering company, including executives of the firm, which provides food to the Manisa First Infantry Training Brigade Command where the incident occurred, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

On June 17, doctors confirmed that food poisoning was to blame for the 731 soldiers’ complaints about nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

This is the second such incident after more than 1,000 soldiers were affected by a similar infection at the same military barracks on May 23, resulting in the death of one soldier.

“Upon the repeat incident, our chief prosecutor’s office has launched a second investigation. Blood and urine sample from the suffering soldiers as well as samples from the chicken and food items, water and all other ingredients served at the dinner have been taken and sent for an expert examination,” Simsek said.

“A special office has been set up at the Manisa Police Station as part of the ongoing investigation. The analyses have been continuing in a meticulous way. In the first instance, 19 suspects, who were identified as being responsible for the supervision, monitoring and control of the catering firm have been detained, but this number has now reached 21,” he said.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

British freight boss on sex charges found dead

Syrian soldiers, who have defected to join the Free Syrian Army

US-backed Syrian rebels responsible for toxic gas attack in Aleppo – Russian military

Lightnings during a storm

Lightning strikes kill 22 in Andhra Padesh, India

Leave a Reply