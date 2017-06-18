Bomb suspect’s second wife ‘suspected to be linked to blasts’

SUSPECTED serial bomber Wattana Pumares’s second wife is believed to have been involved in the planting of explosive devices at six locations in Bangkok earlier this year and in 2007 due to her political inclinations, according to investigators.

Wattana’s second wife, whose name has not been disclosed, reportedly met with the suspect at their condominium in Nonthaburi prior to each of the six incidents, the last of which took place last month at the Army-run Phramongkutkhao Hospital.

Full story: The Nation

By Angsuma Sridokkham

The Nation