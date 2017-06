A former engineer who was suspected to be involved in the bombing of Phra Mongkutkhlao hospital on May 22 is being held in custody, Defence Ministry spokesman Maj-Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich disclosed on Thursday.

He did not name the suspect, but said that police and military investigators had tracked the suspect to his house where bomb-making materials similar to the type used in the bomb which exploded at the hospital were found.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters