BANGKOK — A 62-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of carrying out a bomb attack at an army-owned hospital in Bangkok last month, media reports say.

According to Isra News, the man, who remains unidentified, is the first suspect arrested in connection with the bombing, which wounded at least 20 people on the third anniversary of the coup d’etat that brought the current junta to power.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English