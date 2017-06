Another Chinese tourist drowned and four others were rescued at Phuket beaches in two days, prompting the Phuket Governor to urge officials to find better safety solutions for tourists.

The governor was present at the scene when the body of an 18-year-old Chinese tourist, Wei Peixin, washed up at Kamala Beach Wednesday morning after rescue workers were unable to locate him despite an hour-long search yesterday evening.

Full story: The Nation

By Phuket Gazette / The Nation