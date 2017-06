PHUKET: Two Thai tourists were safely rescued while one is still missing after the trio went swimming in a red-flagged area at Karon Beach yesterday afternoon.

The missing man, Arnon Rodjui, is originally from Samuthprakan, reported Col Charnarong Krongkue of Karon Police.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette