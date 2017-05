BANGKOK — Just a week after an army-owned hospital was bombed in an attack that injured dozens, police commissioner Chakthip Chaijinda teased that he knows who carried out the brazen attack.

Although not a single arrest warrant has been issued and no composite sketches ever released, the police chief said investigators have somehow identified the person responsible for the May 22 blast at Phramongkutklao Hospital.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra,

Khaosod English