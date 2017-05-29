TV heartthrob Dome to meet DSI officials regarding his Lamboghini

Wellknown entertainer Pakorn “Dome” Lam has promised to present himself to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) officials this coming week to clarify the procurement of his Lamboghini sports car which was recently impounded by the DSI.

The super car which was put on sale at a car showroom raided by DSI officials last week was found to be one of the 42 cars stolen in Britain by carjacking gang as reported by Britain’s National Vehicle Intelligence Service.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters