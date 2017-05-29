Monday, May 29, 2017
Foreign tourists urged to travel outside Bangkok during royal cremation

The Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew or the Temple of the Emerald Buddha as seen from the Outer Court
BANGKOK, 29 May 2017 (NNT) – To avoid traffic congestion, foreign tourists are advised travel outside Bangkok in late October when the royal cremation ceremony of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is held.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports will release an official travel advisory for foreign nationals coming to Thailand in October to inform them of the royal cremation which will take place from October 25th- 29th.

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangul said in order to avoid traffic congestion, foreign visitors are advised to stay outside of Bangkok during the cremation period.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

