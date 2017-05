Police and troops raided an apartment in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district early Monday morning and arrested four men for allegedly selling drugs on Facebook and mailing them to customers disguised as soap.

Patrol and Special Operation Division (191) commander Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal led police and troops to raid the Wun Wan Home apartment on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 112 and arrested the four suspects at about 10 minutes after midnight.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation