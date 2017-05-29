Monday, May 29, 2017
Bangkok to brace for more thundershowers this week

Storm in Bangkok
The Meteorological Department of Thailand cautioned individuals in Bangkok and many parts of the nation, to brace for more thundershowers and electrical storms this week.

The week’s weather forecast for Bangkok during 28-30 May expects scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains. During 31 May-3 June, scattered thundershowers.

Minimum temperature 25-28 °C. Maximum temperature 31-35 °C.

The strong southwest monsoon prevail across the Andaman Sea and Thailand. with abundant torrential rain in the North, the Northeast, Central Thailand including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the upper South.

