Benz Racing, a leading car racer, was this morning indicted by the state prosecutor of drug trafficking and money laundering charges at the Criminal Court.

Benz Racing, or Akkarakit Woraroj-Charoendej, arrived at the court today with his mother and lawyer to hear the charges filed against him by the Narcotic Suppression Bureau (NSB) police.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS