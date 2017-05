More than 10 luxury car dealers believed to be linked to a tax avoidance scheme and a network that shipped stolen vehicles from Britain to Thailand could be summoned for questioning, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said.

The move followed the seizure of a total of 160 luxury cars worth 3 billion baht during raids on May 18 and 24, with the vehicles suspected of being falsely declared to avoid Thailand’s high import duties.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KING-OUA LAOHONG,

BANGKOK POST