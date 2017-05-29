Merkel Says Europe Can No Longer ‘Completely Depend’ On U.S., U.K.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe can no longer “completely depend” on the United States and the United Kingdom after the election of President Donald Trump and the Brexit vote.

Merkel told an election rally in Munich on May 28 that while it’s important to maintain friendly relations with allies such as the United States and the United Kingdom, she could no longer “fully count on” them and that Europeans must take “our destiny” into their own hands.

“The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out. I’ve experienced that in the last few days,” Merkel said.

“We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands,” she added, receiving a minute-long ovation after her remarks.

Trump, upon his return from Europe, appeared to have a differing view of the trip from that of the German chancellor.

“Just returned from Europe. Trip was a great success for America. Hard work but big results!” Trump wrote on May 28 on Twitter.

