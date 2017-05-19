Israel to Trump: no, you can’t land a helicopter on our UNESCO World Heritage Site

Special snowflake Donald Trump has been thwarted in his plan to land a helicopter on Masada, an ancient fortress in Israel that Unesco has declared to be a World Heritage Site; he’ll have to ride the cablecar up it just like every other world leader who’s visited it since 1998.

In 1997, an Israeli Air Force helicopter landed in the middle of Masada, one of Israel’s most ancient and famous archaeological parks. It was carrying then-US Air Force commander Gen. Michael Ryan who had asked to visit the fortress, a recognized UNESCO World Heritage Site.

