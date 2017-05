Marine police and jet ski drivers on Friday launched a search of a Chinese tourist who went missing while driving a jet ski in the sea off Koh Samui on Thursday.

Led by marine police, about 20 jet skis took part in the search for the Chinese tourist, Zhen Wen-tuk, who was reported to be heading toward Koh Som when heavy rainstorm struck.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS