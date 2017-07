Associations of local tour guide operators nationwide have gathered to oppose the government’s plan to allow foreign tour guides to offer services in the country, saying the policy will result in huge unemployment.

A total of 22 associations and clubs of tour guide operators met Sunday and resolved to oppose the policy initiated by Deputy Prime Minister Tanasak Patimapragorn, who oversees tourism affairs.

Full story: Bangkok Post

OM JOTIKASTHIRA

BANGKOK POST