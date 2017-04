A total 130 illegal tour guides were arrested by police as they were attending a direct sale seminar at a hotel in Bangkok on Sunday.

Acting on a tipoff of a direct sale seminar suspected to be a cover-up of a seminar for illegal foreign tour guides at a hotel in Mengjai area, tourist and 191 special action police raided the hotel to break up the meeting.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters